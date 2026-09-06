Sunday Puzzle: SPA Day
On-air challenge
Today we're going to the spa. Every answer is a familiar two-word, phrase or name in which the first word starts with S and the second word starts PA-.
Ex. Purchasse of beer at a grocery --> Six pack
1. Something you install on a roof to generate energy
2. Photon, electron, or neutron
3. Dish scrubber
4. Money you get when you leave a job
5. Miscellaneous sheets to jot notes on
6. All-male social event
7. What's used to put graffiti on a wall
8. What you tear open in order to sweeten your coffee
9. Figure celebrated on March 17
10. Most populous city in Brazil
11. Political group that's to the left of the Democrats
12. Small bit of facial hair below the lower lip
13. Extra items at a repair shop
14. Informal term for a know-it-all
Last week's challenge
Think of a state capital and say it out loud. Change one vowel sound in it to name something many schoolkids study. What things are these?
Answer: Phoenix —> Phonics
Winner
Momo Brennan of Honolulu, Hawai'i
This week's challenge
This week's challenge comes from Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a means of transportation in seven letters. Change the fifth letter to a U and read the result backward. You'll get a common Latin word followed by its English synonym. What words are these?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 10 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
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