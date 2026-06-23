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Trump to tout his economic gains during Pennsylvania visit

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published June 23, 2026 at 3:39 AM CDT

President Trump visits Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley Tuesday, hoping to tout the economy in the wake of an initial agreement with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.