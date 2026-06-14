Sunday Puzzle: World Capitals

On-air challenge

Every answer is the six-letter name of a world capital, in which I've changed the first and last letters. You name the capitals.

Ex. VASSAL --> NASSAU (capital of the Bahamas)

1. CONDOR

2. ROSCOE

3. PUBLIC

4. SAVANT

5. ZANILY

6. DRAG UP

7. ETHENE

8. TARSAL

9. TUSCAN

10. NONACT

11. I AGREE

12. [7 letters:] CALLING

Last week's challenge

Rearrange the letters of NECESSARY MISPRINT to spell a familiar phrase.

Answer: Sic semper tyrannis.

Winner:

Judy Alexander of South Burlington, Vermont.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Pickard. Name something in 10 letters that's found in a kitchen. Drop its sixth letter to name something on a keyboard. Then drop the new word's fifth letter to name something no one wants to get. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 18 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

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