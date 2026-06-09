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Israel and Iran tentatively suspend attacks against each other

NPR | By Greg Myre,
Michel Martin
Published June 9, 2026 at 5:52 AM CDT

Israel and Iran agree to stop strikes for now as President Trump says there's a "good chance" for a deal with Tehran in the coming days.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
See stories by Greg Myre
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition. Previously, she was the weekend host of All Things Considered and host of the Consider This Saturday podcast, where she drew on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member stations.
See stories by Michel Martin