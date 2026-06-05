The life cycle of a tax loophole

Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate. Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois. Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources. Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.
Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered? Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.
Nick Fountain produces and reports for Planet Money. Since he joined the team in 2015, he's reported stories on pears, black pepper, ice cream, chicken, and hot dogs (twice). Come to think of it, he reports on food a whole lot. But he's also driven the world's longest yard sale, uncovered the secretive group that controls international mail, and told the story of a crazy patent scheme that involved an acting Attorney General.