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Staff told to remove President Trump from the Kennedy Center's name

NPR | By Elizabeth Blair
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:25 PM CDT

President Trump's name is coming off the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
See stories by Elizabeth Blair