Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate. Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois. Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources. Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.
Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered? Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.
GLP-1s might reduce risk of cancer. Researchers are asking why
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.