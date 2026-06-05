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Even America's 250th birthday has grown tumultuous

NPR | By Chloe Veltman
Published June 5, 2026 at 3:56 PM CDT

The United States is throwing a big 250th birthday party this summer. Planning between two groups has become highly politicized.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.