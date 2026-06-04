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Horror flicks from young YouTubers are dominating the box office. What does it say about Hollywood?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
A still from the movie "Backrooms." (Courtesy of A24)
Courtesy of A24
A still from the movie "Backrooms." (Courtesy of A24)

Two low-budget horror films topped the box office charts this weekend. “Obsession” and “Backrooms” have each made around $100 million, surging as Disney blockbuster “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” slumped.

Host Scott Tong discusses the new YouTuber generation that’s beating Hollywood at its own game with NPR movie critic Bob Mondello.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom