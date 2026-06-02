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Serena Williams announces return to tennis

NPR | By A Martínez
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:41 AM CDT

Serena Williams, one of tennis' all-time greats, announced she is making a comeback at next week's HSBC Championship after four years away from the court.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.