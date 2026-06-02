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Races to watch as 6 states hold primaries Tuesday

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published June 2, 2026 at 3:41 AM CDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Jessica Taylor, editor at The Cook Political Report, about Tuesday's primaries in six states.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel