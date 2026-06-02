Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate. Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois. Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources. Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.
Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered? Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.
Global conflicts push Sri Lanka's economy to the brink
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.