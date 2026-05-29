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Louisiana's crawfish industry disrupted after migrant worker shakeup

NPR | By Debbie Elliott
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:01 PM CDT

Louisiana's crawfish industry is upended because processing plants can't get guest-worker visas for its seasonal workforce.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
See stories by Debbie Elliott