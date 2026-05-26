© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Why are American men leaving the workforce at historic rates?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2026 at 11:04 AM CDT
A man walks into the shade of a building in downtown Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Jae C. Hong/AP
A man walks into the shade of a building in downtown Los Angeles. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

In April, the share of American men in the workforce hit a historic low, with one in three neither working nor looking for a job. Aside from the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the highest rate of male joblessness since 1948.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Betsey Stevenson, economist and professor of public policy at the University of Michigan’s Ford School, about why this is happening.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom