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Trump administration changes rules to obtain green cards

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:53 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Cleveland-based immigration attorney Richard Herman about new rules put out by the Trump administration last Friday that require people to apply for green cards from abroad instead of from inside the U.S., as has been the custom for immigrants seeking permanent residency status. It’s not clear what the new rules mean for current green card applicants.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom