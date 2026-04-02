ACLU reacts to Supreme Court birthright citizenship arguments

The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on President Trump’s executive order last year that sought to end birthright citizenship, even though the 14th Amendment has long been interpreted as making almost all children born in the U.S. citizens automatically.

The ACLU argued the case against the Trump administration.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ACLU’s executive director Anthony Romero.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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