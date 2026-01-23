Millions of Americans brace for winter storm. And, Zelenskyy's warning for Europe

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Tens of millions of people are bracing for a life-threatening ice and snowstorm that will slam much of the U.S., placing many under winter storm and extreme cold watches. The weather is sweeping across the country from the Southwest today to the Northeast by Sunday. Here's what to expect and how to prepare for ice.

Mike Stewart / AP / AP A shopper searches for water on near-empty shelves in a grocery store ahead of winter weather, Wednesday, in Marietta, Ga.

🎧 Forecasters warn of a life-threatening winter storm packing frigid temperatures and heavy ice, snow and sleet, NPR's Debbie Elliott tells Up First. Experts are advising people to expect treacherous travel conditions and widespread power outages as ice coats trees and power lines. While the northern side of the system will face blinding snow squalls, the South is bracing for crippling ice and sleet, according to a National Weather Service forecaster who spoke to Elliott.

Community members in Minneapolis are rising up today against one of the most aggressive crackdowns yet targeting undocumented immigrants. Many businesses are shuttering their doors, and protesters plan to flood the streets, even in the cold weather, for a planned day of action. The Trump administration arrested three protesters yesterday for disrupting a church service in St. Paul last Sunday.

🎧 NPR's Meg Anderson says the arrests appear to be a shifting, harder line the administration is attempting to take with some protesters. Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis yesterday and drew a distinction between violent and nonviolent protests. However, Anderson says videos of the church protests didn't appear to be violent, and the majority of protests in the area have been peaceful.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday delivered a scorching critique of Europe at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Zelenskyy said Europe was unprepared for an increasingly dangerous world, even as a war rages within its own borders.

🎧 Zelenskyy sees the fate of his country tied to Europe even though he is frustrated that the continent doesn't do more to stop Russia's war, says NPR's Joanna Kakissis. The Ukrainian leader also implored Europe to unite and stop relying on the U.S., especially since Russia is right at its doorstep.

/ Rahm Emanuel speaks during an interview with NPR's Morning Edition.

Rahm Emanuel has helped shape Democratic Party politics for over three decades, serving as a member of Congress, former President Barack Obama's chief of staff, mayor of Chicago and ambassador to Japan. Now, he is exploring a presidential campaign. He argues that Democrats misdirect their focus on social issues, education and the economy. In a conversation with Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep, Emanuel expanded on his critique of Democrats, hammered the Trump administration and offered advice for the upcoming midterm elections.

by Michel Martin, Morning Edition and Up First host

Confession: I didn't grow up listening to opera. Except for a snippet of a performance on TV, I don't think I actually heard an opera until I was well into adulthood. Even then, I think I only went for the novelty of it, like, "What is this opera thing all about?"

Having said that, I somehow knew who Marian Anderson was, who Leontyne Price was and who Paul Robeson was. I knew that they did something amazing with their voices. And of course, I knew about them because they stood out in a field where few people looked like them or came from where they came from. Yet they not only survived, but soared to the highest heights.

Elias Williams for NPR / January 5, 2026 - New York, NY: Mezzo-soprano opera singer Denyse Graves poses for a portrait at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Leontyne Price opened the door to something magical for Denyce Graves — and I have no doubt that Denyce Graves has also done that for many, many others. Graves, the famed mezzo soprano from Washington, D.C., was in high school when she cut class with a friend to listen to a Leontyne Price recording in her school's listening library. As she described it, her life changed then and there.

She grew up to not only sing in starring roles in famed opera houses all over the world, but to teach and mentor other stars and rising stars. Now she has decided her time in the spotlight of performance is coming to an end this month.

It was thrilling, but also bittersweet, to enjoy one of her last performances, to be in conversation with her and to hear her passion not just for the art but for the people who make it. She isn't done — she's going to continue to support and train others in the field. Maybe some other young girl is cutting class to listen to her right now ... and who knows what magic that young girl will go on to create?

Claire Folger / Netflix / Netflix Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in The Rip.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck share the screen in The Rip, where a team of cops tries to take a huge stash of money from a drug cartel.

📺 TV: Netflix is reviving the hit 1980s-90s TV talent show Star Search. The reboot keeps many of the original's hallmarks, while also letting global viewers vote in real time.

📚 Books: In the memoir The Flower Bearers, poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths reflects on her wedding day (the same day her best friend died), her marriage and her experience with dissociative identity disorder.

🎵 Music: This week comes with a slew of new albums, from Lucinda Williams's World's Gone Wrong to Julian Lage's Scenes From Above. Don't miss some of the most notable songs from them with this curated playlist from NPR Music.

3 things to know before you go

Win McNamee / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Trump sued JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon (pictured) for a least $5 billion, alleging his accounts at the country's top lender were unfairly closed shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Yesterday, President Trump sued JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon, seeking at least $5 billion in damages over allegations that the U.S.'s biggest bank closed his account for political reasons. After she lost her husband to a plane crash in 2020, Connie Sherburne tried to transfer his insurance to her name. The woman at the insurance company who helped her also left her with a small bit of advice. Sherburne says the unsung hero's words made a huge difference in her life for years. This week's Far-Flung Postcards takes us to Kalk Bay, South Africa, a small village on the Indian Ocean with a bohemian vibe. Learn about its storied history and why it's one of NPR's Kate Bartlett's favorite places.

