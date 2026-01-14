Front Row Classics celebrates The Lost Weekend

Front Row Classics is taking a look at the Best Picture winner of 1945. Brandon is once again joined by, friend of the podcast, Robert Bellissimo to chat about 1945's The Lost Weekend. The film, directed by Billy Wilder, is one of the most honest indictments of alcoholism from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Brandon and Robert discuss the Oscar-winning performance from Ray Milland and many of the impactful moments that still resonate.

You can find all of Robert's content at https://linktr.ee/Robertbellissimoatthemovies