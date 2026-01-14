© 2026 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics celebrates The Lost Weekend

By Brandon Davis
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:33 AM CST

Front Row Classics is taking a look at the Best Picture winner of 1945. Brandon is once again joined by, friend of the podcast, Robert Bellissimo to chat about 1945's The Lost Weekend. The film, directed by Billy Wilder, is one of the most honest indictments of alcoholism from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Brandon and Robert discuss the Oscar-winning performance from Ray Milland and many of the impactful moments that still resonate.

You can find all of Robert's content at https://linktr.ee/Robertbellissimoatthemovies

Community Voices 2025 Filmoscars
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
