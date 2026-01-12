© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Front Row Classics celebrates 'Pre-Code Essentials'

By Brandon Davis
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:25 AM CST
Front Row Classics welcomes authors Kim Luperi and Danny Reid to chat about the films essential to an understanding of the Pre-Code era of film. Kim and Danny recently penned "Pre-Code Essentials: Must-See Cinema from Hollywood’s Untamed Era, 1930-1934" The book chronicles the history and context of the Hollywood production along with a selection of films that best represent the era.

"Pre-Code Essentials: Must-See Cinema from Hollywood’s Untamed Era, 1930-1934" is available now from TCM and Running Press wherever books are sold.

Kim Luperi wrote her undergraduate thesis on the censorship battle of Baby Face (1933) and never looked back. Currently, she curates the @precodedotcom Instagram account and is a freelance writer for TCM. She’s written for AFI Fest, the American Cinematheque, and MovieMaker Magazine and covers classic film screenings at ISeeADarkTheater.com. Kim lives with her partner in sunny Los Angeles.

Danny Reid is a librarian who has been writing about pre-Code Hollywood for over a decade at pre-Code.com. His published writing includes Murder on Celluloid: A Companion to the Hildegarde Withers Film Series and acting as editor for the essay collection Thoughts on the Thin Man. Danny has introduced pre-Code film screenings around the world and appeared on podcasts to discuss the era. He currently lives in Germany with his wife, two kids, and three very silly dogs.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
