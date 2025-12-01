© 2025 NPR Illinois
Scholar speaks out after Chinese Communist Party pressure on her university and research

Published December 1, 2025 at 10:54 AM CST
A scholar is speaking out after evidence came to light that the Chinese Communist Party pressured her university to halt the publishing of her team’s research.

Last year, professor Laura Murphy and her team at Sheffield Hallam University in England were about to publish a story on forced labor and human rights abuses of the Uyghur minority in China. The University stopped the research. Later, it was revealed through freedom of information efforts by Murphy that the Chinese Communist Party had applied pressure to halt the research. The University has since apologized.

Murphy, now a fellow at Harvard’s Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights, joins host Scott Tong for more on the story.

