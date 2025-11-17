The instability around Head Start may have a lasting impact

The situation is still fluid for Head Start early learning programs even after the government reopened. Most classrooms are open, but others are expected to close on Monday as they run out of funding options.

Here & Now’s Elissa Nadworny speaks with Tommy Sheridan, deputy director of the National Head Start Association. It’s a nonprofit that advocates for educators, children and families.

