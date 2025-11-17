The creator economy is booming. What are the benefits and drawbacks?

Social media allows creative people to make a living by posting content on topics they’re passionate about or experts in. According to Goldman Sachs, this creator economy could reach $480 billion by 2027.

The TED Radio Hour explores how the creator economy works and what its advantages and drawbacks are for those trying to make a living this way. Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny speaks with Manoush Zomorodi, host of TED Radio Hour, about the show’s two-part series.

