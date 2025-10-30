© 2025 NPR Illinois
Springfield announces trick-or-treat hours

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 30, 2025 at 1:08 PM CDT
Image of ghost trick-or-treater
Pixabay

The City of Springfield announces the official trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2025. Trick-or-treating will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025.

To ensure a safe trick-or-treating experience for everyone, the City of Springfield recommends following these guidelines:

1.Trick-or-Treating Hours:

  • Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

 

2. Safety First:

  • Parents and guardians, please accompany young children and ensure they are visible with reflective clothing or costumes.
  • Stay on well-lit sidewalks and always look both ways before crossing the street.
  • Be cautious when crossing driveways and intersections.
  • It is recommended for parents and guardians to thoroughly check candy before allowing children to eat it.

 
3. Porch Lights:

  • To signify participation in the Halloween festivities, please turn on your porch lights during the designated trick-or-treating hours.
  • Homes without their porch lights illuminated should not be visited.

 