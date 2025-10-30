Springfield announces trick-or-treat hours
The City of Springfield announces the official trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2025. Trick-or-treating will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025.
To ensure a safe trick-or-treating experience for everyone, the City of Springfield recommends following these guidelines:
1.Trick-or-Treating Hours:
- Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
- Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
2. Safety First:
- Parents and guardians, please accompany young children and ensure they are visible with reflective clothing or costumes.
- Stay on well-lit sidewalks and always look both ways before crossing the street.
- Be cautious when crossing driveways and intersections.
- It is recommended for parents and guardians to thoroughly check candy before allowing children to eat it.
3. Porch Lights:
- To signify participation in the Halloween festivities, please turn on your porch lights during the designated trick-or-treating hours.
- Homes without their porch lights illuminated should not be visited.