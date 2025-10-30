Springfield announces trick-or-treat hours

The City of Springfield announces the official trick-or-treating hours for Halloween 2025. Trick-or-treating will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025.

To ensure a safe trick-or-treating experience for everyone, the City of Springfield recommends following these guidelines:

1.Trick-or-Treating Hours:

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2. Safety First:

Parents and guardians, please accompany young children and ensure they are visible with reflective clothing or costumes.

Stay on well-lit sidewalks and always look both ways before crossing the street.

Be cautious when crossing driveways and intersections.

It is recommended for parents and guardians to thoroughly check candy before allowing children to eat it.





3. Porch Lights:

To signify participation in the Halloween festivities, please turn on your porch lights during the designated trick-or-treating hours.

Homes without their porch lights illuminated should not be visited.



