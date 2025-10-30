© 2025 NPR Illinois
Millions of mothers and children could lose nutritional assistance as soon as Nov. 1

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

As the government shutdown grinds on, funds are running out for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, a federal program that provides millions of vulnerable mothers and their children with key nutritional assistance.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Omaha Nation WIC director Jessika Free-Bass.

Here & Now Newsroom
