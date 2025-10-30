As shutdown continues, lawmakers set their sights on Obamacare

The government shutdown is turning the focus to the Affordable Care Act, enacted about 15 years ago. Democrats want to extend ACA subsidies, but Republicans want to reopen the government before negotiating over the subsidies.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Katherine Baicker, health economist and provost at the University of Chicago, about the cost of Obamacare, how it works, and claims being made about the program.

