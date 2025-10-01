Travel industry braces for disruptions caused by government shutdown

While flights will continue during the federal shutdown, the travel industry is bracing for disruptions. Air traffic controllers, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, and baggage screeners are all considered “essential” workers. But a shutdown that drags on could lead to cancellations and delays.

We’ll check in with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan for the shutdown’s impact on air and rail travel.

Editor’s note: Due to connection issues, this segment did not air on Oct. 1, 2025, as planned.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR