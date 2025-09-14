© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register to attend the 50th anniversary and Constitution Day events! (click the title)
Sept. 16, 5:30 PM Raising Politically Engaged Kids
Sept. 17, 11 AM The Constitution: From Principles to Practice - 5:30 PM The First Amendment Under Stress
Sept. 18, 6 PM Radio That Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics chats 'Lady Patriot' with three beloved 'Love Boat' alumni

By Brandon Davis
Published September 14, 2025 at 1:33 PM CDT

Front Row Classics welcomes three beloved cast members of The Love Boat this week. Brandon chats with Ted Lange, Fred Grandy and Jill Whelan about a play the three are currently involved with. "Lady Patriot", written and directed by Lange, is currently running off-Broadway. Fred and Jill are among the talented cast of actors. The story is based on true Civil War events which is explained within the episode. We also spend time discuss an exciting new Love Boat podcast which all three are involved.

"Lady Patriot" runs through September 20th. Ticket information can be found at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/lady-patriot/.

Tags
Community Voices 2025 Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories