Front Row Classics chats 'Lady Patriot' with three beloved 'Love Boat' alumni

Front Row Classics welcomes three beloved cast members of The Love Boat this week. Brandon chats with Ted Lange, Fred Grandy and Jill Whelan about a play the three are currently involved with. "Lady Patriot", written and directed by Lange, is currently running off-Broadway. Fred and Jill are among the talented cast of actors. The story is based on true Civil War events which is explained within the episode. We also spend time discuss an exciting new Love Boat podcast which all three are involved.

"Lady Patriot" runs through September 20th. Ticket information can be found at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/lady-patriot/.