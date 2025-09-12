The Front Row welcomes Animal Instinct to celebrate season 4 of WOW Women of Wrestling

The Front Row Network welcomes two of WOW Women of Wrestling's most charismatic superheroes. Brandon is chatting with Animal Instinct (Goldie Collins and Katarina Jinx) about the premiere of Season 4 this weekend. The three discuss Goldie and Katarina's rise in WOW as well as their performance backgrounds. They also settle the age-old question if cats and dogs really can get along.

You can find Goldie and Katarina on IG at :

@goldiecollins_wow

@katarinajinx_wow

WOW - Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-founded and co-owned by Jeanie Buss and David McLane. Led by the inspiring larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga showcasing supreme athleticism and empowering stories centered around uplifting women and fans of all ages around the world.

WOW airs weekly in syndication across the U.S. and on VICE TV. All episodes from seasons one, two and three can be streamed on Pluto TV’s dedicated WOW channel. Seasons two and three are currently available to stream on Tubi and season two is available on Paramount+. Paramount Global Content Distribution launched an all-wrestling FAST channel called Wrestling Central available now on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada featuring new weekly matches from WOW.

Fans can check their local listings and learn more about WOW on wowe.com.