Chicago prepares for an influx of federal agents as DHS launches new immigration operation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT

The Homeland Security Department is launching a federal immigration operation in Illinois. DHS is calling it “Operation Midway Blitz,” saying it is in honor of a woman killed by a drunk driver who was an unauthorized immigrant in Illinois. DHS says the operation will target “criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois.”

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to send National Guard troops to the city.

We get the latest from Shia Kapos, reporter at Politico.

