We revisit host Robin Young’s April 2024 visit with her former intern, James Beard and Webby award-winning podcast host and pasta shape inventor Dan Pashman. Pashman had just published his cookbook “Anything’s Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

