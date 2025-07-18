Trump threatens to sue over article about Epstein. And, what's next for public media

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

The House approved a rescission plan last night to claw back $9 billion in previously allocated funds. This plan includes cutting federal support for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which affects NPR, PBS and their member stations, as well as foreign aid. The vote was 216 to 213, with the support of all but two Republicans. The bill now heads to President Trump's desk to be signed.

Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People participate in a rally to call on Congress to protect funding for US public broadcasters, Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR), outside the NPR headquarters in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2025.

🎧 During the presidential campaign, Trump spoke about seeking revenge, with the media being a central focus. He called NPR and PBS left-wing monsters. Now, with this vote, the GOP majority of Congress has handed him a victory in this matter. In the hours to come, NPR's David Folkenflik tells Up First that it is likely there will be a lot of people fundraising for public media. It is possible that there could be some consolidation of stations or even some closures, particularly in rural areas. Folkenflik says he believes that there could be a radical reconstruction of what the public broadcasting system will look like in radio and TV, as they will have to meet a very different future.

Note: Under NPR's protocol for reporting on itself, no corporate official or news executive reviewed this story before it was posted publicly.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that then-real estate mogul Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein a salacious letter for his 50th birthday in 2003. The article alleges that among the materials in an Epstein investigation years ago was a book of birthday letters, including one with the outline of a naked woman, where the signature, "Donald," can be seen. Trump swiftly denied the allegations and is now threatening to sue the Journal over the story. The president also directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of some of the files related to Epstein's criminal sex trafficking case.

🎧 Up until a week ago, Bondi and other Trump administration officials pushed claims that there were files to be released that would expose the truth of Epstein's life and death. NPR's Stephen Fowler says what Trump is asking Bondi to release is probably not the Epstein files people are expecting. Fowler said it is important to note that Trump did an interview with the Journal on Tuesday for the article — a day before calling those who question the narrative around Epstein's death and are calling for more transparency "stupid."

Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, but "remains in excellent health," the White House physician said in a memo yesterday. The administration disclosed this information after people online brought attention to photos showing the president with swollen ankles, among other symptoms. The medical condition affects the veins of his legs and is caused when blood has trouble getting pumped back up to the heart. This is fairly common for people over the age of 70. Trump is 79.

🎧 All of the vascular experts NPR's Will Stone spoke with say that this condition is generally not a big deal, though it can be uncomfortable. Less than 15% of people can develop serious complications, like painful ulcers on their legs. Dr. Anahita Dua, a vascular surgeon at Mass General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, says based on the president's description and the mild swelling, it's unlikely that he will have severe symptoms.



Life advice

lucky sun/Getty Images /

Flirting in real life is becoming a lost art. At least that is what confidence coach Regina Bonds thinks. If talking to a cute stranger makes your palms sweat, but you want to find a love interest without dating apps, Bonds has some advice to overcome common fears about approaching a romantic interest in the wild.

❤️ If you are too nervous to talk to someone because you don't think you'd be a good romantic partner, build up your self-esteem. Try reciting a positive mantra in front of a mirror about your worth.

❤️ A simple way to show interest is to make eye contact. If they look back at you and smile, that is a promising sign.

❤️ There are no rules to dating. Don't be afraid to strike up a conversation first and if you don't know what to say, start by giving them a compliment.

For more advice on how to be confident while flirting in person, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Weekend picks

Mia Cioffy Henry / Courtesy of Sundance Institute/A24 / Courtesy of Sundance Institute/A24 Eva Victor plays an English lit professor in Sorry, Baby.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Sorry, Baby is about a woman trying to make sense of life after sexual assault. Though it is very much a drama, offbeat comedic smarts are throughout it.

📺 TV: The first half of HBO's two-part documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes premieres today. NPR's Eric Deggans notes that it exemplifies the tension between access and objectivity that filmmakers encounter when creating documentaries about celebrities.

📚 Books: This week, it's an all-you-can-read buffet of new offerings, with flavors to suit virtually every palate. From a new horror novel from Silvia Moreno-Garcia to a short story collection about the American South by Carrie R. Moore.

🎵 Music: Yanga features the vibrant colors, lively rhythms, melodic tunes, and bold concepts of Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz. NPR's Tom Huizenga says the album is so good that it might get her a few more awards.

🎮 Games: NPR staff and contributors have examined the diverse offerings of the video game world so far this year. Whether you seek a brief distraction or an epic 50-hour adventure, here's an interactive list to help you find your next favorite game.

❓ Quiz: Even the questions I didn't know, I answered correctly and ended up with a score of 10/11. It's your turn. Do you think you can beat me?

3 things to know before you go

Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An illustration picture taken in London shows a gold-plated souvenir stablecoin issued by Tether.

Congress passed the GENIUS bill yesterday, marking the country's first major standalone cryptocurrency bill. Here's what it does. CBS has canceled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host announced during Thursday night's taping. The final show will air in May. Pop singer Connie Francis — the first female singer to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 — has died at 87. She gained social media fame recently with the resurgence of her song "Pretty Little Baby."

