© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks for donating to go past the Spring Drive goal.

You can do even more by signing up for ProtectMyPublicMedia.org. Calls make a difference.

Trump Middle East trip and Biden book are on political radar screen this week

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:27 AM CDT

Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins invite Rick Klein of ABC News and Francesca Chambers of USA Today to discuss the takeaways from President Trump’s trip to the Middle East this week, conservative opposition to President Trump’s spending bill, and what Democrats are saying about new claims this week about former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity as he sought reelection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom