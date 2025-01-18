'Wait Wait' for January 18. 2025: With Not My Job guest Rose Matafeo
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and guest scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Rose Matafeo and panelists Maz Jobrani, Helen Hong, and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Chioke This Time
Washington DC's Big Day; Free The Toothpaste!; The Eagles Book Club
Panel Questions
Ready-To-Assemble Munitions
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about unique expressions of love, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Comedian Rose Matafeo answers our questions about On Again, Off Again couples
Rose Matafeo is a comedian, actor, and the host of the delightful Junior Taskmaster. Her new special is called On and On and On, so we're quizzing her on On-again, Off-again couples.
Panel Questions
Body Hacker Hacks Himself; PlayStation 4D; Alarming iPhone Update
Limericks
Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Va-Va-Voom Research; Arcades Gets Fancy; The Downside of Greatness
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after AJ Brown was seen reading on the sideline, what will be the next surprising thing we see in the NFL.
