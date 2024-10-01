© 2024 NPR Illinois
More questions about hiring practices at the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 1, 2024 at 6:18 AM CDT
On Tuesday's First Listen:

* An investigation has found former deputy Sean Grayson was not the first person the former Sangamon County Sheriff hired that has been accused of drunk driving and repeated misconduct.

* More details are released into a weekend fatal shooting in Springfield.

* Stateville Correctional Center is nearly empty after a judge ordered the state to move prisoners.

* An Illinois ballot question asks about raising taxes on millionaires.

Sean Crawford
