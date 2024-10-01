More questions about hiring practices at the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department | First Listen
On Tuesday's First Listen:
* An investigation has found former deputy Sean Grayson was not the first person the former Sangamon County Sheriff hired that has been accused of drunk driving and repeated misconduct.
* More details are released into a weekend fatal shooting in Springfield.
* Stateville Correctional Center is nearly empty after a judge ordered the state to move prisoners.
* An Illinois ballot question asks about raising taxes on millionaires.