The voices that made the news at the Democratic National Convention

Just a two-hour drive south along Lake Michigan from where the Republicans held their convention last month, Democrats gathered in Chicago. Here are some of the voices from the DNC this past week.

HILLARY CLINTON: We're not just electing a president. We're uplifting our nation. We're opening the promise of America wide enough for everyone. Together, we put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: So electing Kamala was the very first decision I made before I became - when I became our nominee. And it was the best decision I made my whole career.

MICHELLE OBAMA: We know folks are going to do everything they can to distort her truth. My husband and I, sadly, know a little something about this. For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly-educated, successful people who happened to be Black.

BARACK OBAMA: And he wants you to think that you'll be richer and safer if you will just give him the power to put those other people back in their place. It is one of the oldest tricks in politics from a guy whose act has - let's face it - gotten pretty stale.

OBAMA: We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse.

TIM WALZ: We're on offense, and we've got the ball. We're driving down the field.

WALZ: And, boy, do we have the right team. Kamala Harris is top. Kamala Harris is experienced, and Kamala Harris is ready. Our job - our job, our job, our job for everyone watching is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling.

WALZ: One inch at a time, one yard at a time.

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done, guided by optimism and faith to fight for this country we love, to fight for the ideals we cherish and to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth, the privilege and pride of being an American.

