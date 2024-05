Here & Now hosts Jane Clayson and Celeste Headlee convene the Friday politics roundtable with ABC’s Rick Klein and NPR’s Ron Elving, to discuss the week in politics, including concerns about Jan. 6-related flags flown at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s homes as the high court rules on whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

