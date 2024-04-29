Laws to protect election workers passed in more than 18 states

From county clerks to poll workers, election workers are quitting their jobs over threats and harassment tied to election deniers.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how states are protecting officials ahead of the 2024 election from Jonah Minkoff-Zern, co-director of the democracy campaign at the nonprofit Public Citizen.

