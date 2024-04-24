Review finds Israel failed to provide evidence linking UN aid agency to terrorist groups

A new independent review has found Israel provided no evidence for its claim that 10% of staff in a United Nations aid agency called UNRWA have ties to terrorist organizations. UNRWA provides assistance to Palestinian refugees.

The report recommends ways the agency can improve neutrality, as a separate review is underway into allegations that 12 of its workers were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Here & Now’s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Julian Borger, The Guardian’s world affairs editor.

