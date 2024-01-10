Why the past 75 years of human history have been 'an anomaly'

With two wars raging and dynastic power on the rise around the world, the post-1945 world order feels like it’s being tested like never before.

One British historian says it’s more like a return to normality.

“It was just so unusual in world affairs to have an orderly period with rules and two clear dominating participants,” Simon Sebag Montefiore says. “While most of world history is about many, many medium powers and a few big powers and lots of small powers all fighting for survival and power.”

Today, On Point: How a world historian views our current moment, and where we could be headed next.

Guest

Simon Sebag Montefiore, British historian. His latest book is “The World: A Family History of Humanity.” He’s also the author of a history of the Middle East called “Jerusalem: The Biography.”

