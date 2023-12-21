‘It’s unsettling’: Honoring those who died in 2023 without a home

Cities around the country are holding memorials Thursday to honor people who died this year while experiencing homelessness. This comes as homelessness is up 12% nationwide.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Niki Wattson, who helps unhoused people in Indianapolis through her role as street outreach manager for the nonprofit Horizon House.

