Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with Politico health reporter Alice Miranda Ollstein about the chances that Republicans will be able to pass a ban on the mail delivery of the abortion-inducing drug mifepristone, which is currently tucked into a normally non-controversial spending bill on agriculture.

