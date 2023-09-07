Congress is gearing up for yet another fight over the farm bill.

The massive piece of legislation is projected to hit more than one trillion dollars this year for the first time in history.

Farmers say they need the support more than ever. But others say there’s a clear place to cut costs: government farm subsidies.

“We still pay too much to the wrong people to grow the wrong food in the wrong places and often at the wrong time,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer says.

Today, On Point: Is it time to rethink how the farm bill works and who it’s for?

Guests

Congressman Earl Blumenauer, U.S. representative for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional district since 1996.

Also Featured

Pete Kronberg, rancher in Forbes, North Dakota.

Rob Larew, president of the National Farmers Union.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

