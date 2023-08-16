Spending time in 'Your Mama's Kitchen'

What do you think of when you think of your kitchen growing up?

Do you hear the sound of clanging pots? Do you smell something cooking when you walk past it? Is it chaotic or calm?

Whether your mom was a natural cook or a reluctant one. Or if your other parent was the one throwing down in the kitchen, food and the place where it’s made live inside of us long after we’ve eaten.

What we inherit from our parents’ kitchen and pass along as adults is at the center of a new podcast by award-winning journalist Michele Norris.

It’s called “Your Mama’s Kitchen.” The first episode with former first lady Michelle Obama drops today.

We speak to Michele about how our experiences in the kitchen shape us outside of it.

Here’s Jenn’s blueberry banana walnut muffin recipe, a treat she loves making for her mom:

1 ½ cups of flour. I use ¾ cups all-purpose flour and ¾ cups whole wheat

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

3 large mashed bananas. But you can also substitute about ¾ cups of unsweetened applesauce.

2/3 cup white sugar

1 egg

⅓ cup olive oil but you can use butter if you prefer.

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon



Preheat your oven to 350 and oil your muffin tin or use liners. Mix your bananas, egg and oil until they’re combined. Add your sugar and stir until dissolved. Mix your flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Combine the dry and wet ingredients just until they are combined. If you over mix your muffins will be tough. Add about 1 cup of blueberries and ¾ cup chopped walnuts and fold in gently. Divide evenly among twelve muffin cups and bake until firm to the touch.

