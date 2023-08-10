© 2023 NPR Illinois
The first pill to treat postpartum depression is here

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:02 AM CDT
This photograph taken on April 24, 2023 shows writer and journalist Shreyosi along with her daughter Aarya at their home in Bengaluru. - Shreyosi, 30, had been married for five years and like most things in her life, her pregnancy was "unplanned". India has become the world's most populous nation, and for the country's new mothers it is a moment of great hope but also anxiety as they face an uncertain future. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP) / To go with 'India-China-Population-Women-Mothers', FOCUS (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Having a baby can be a beautiful experience. Those early weeks with a newborn can be exhausting, but also rewarding. 

For some mothers though, this period after birth can be one of the darkest and most difficult times of their lives. 

Roughly one in seven people experiences postpartum depression according to the American Psychiatric Association. And one 2019 study found that as many as 50 percent of pregnant people with postpartum depression are never diagnosed. 

There’s been only one medication specifically made to treat postpartum depression. An infusion that costs 34,000 dollars. 

But last week, the FDA approved the second-ever postpartum treatment and the first-ever postpartum pill. Doctors hope this will be a more accessible option that will also raise awareness about the condition. 

We speak to two of the principal investigators on the drug trial about what this new pill means for the future of postpartum treatment.

