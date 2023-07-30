How extreme heat affects our mental health

We’re closing out the hottest month ever this July, with the hottest consecutive three weeks on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Extreme temperatures remind us just how much heat can affect our physical health in dangerous and sometimes deadly ways. More than 600 people die each year in the U.S. from heat-related illnesses.

But emerging research shows that hot days can affect our mental health, too. Emergency room visits for mental health issues across age groups rise along with the temperature. And the heat can affect everything from our sleep and mood to our susceptibility to anxiety and depression.

As extreme heat waves become more common, how can we prepare for their effects on our brains, not just our bodies?

