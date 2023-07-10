© 2023 NPR Illinois
New emissions lab in California aims to fight pollution, help with climate goals

Published July 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT
A car has its tailpipe pollutants collected and analyzed at California's new emissions testing laboratory. (Photo: Saul Gonzalez/KQED)
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulates car and truck pollution in the state. It’s set to open a state-of-the-art lab and testing facility in Riverside, California. The goal is to help vehicles meet California’s stringent air pollution standards and fight climate change.

Saul Gonzalez of KQED’s The California Report has more.

Emissions testing of a motorcycle in the California Air Resources Board’s new lab in the city of Riverside. (Photo: Saul Gonzalez/KQED)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

