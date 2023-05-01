The past, present, and future of nursing in America

Nurses, in many ways, are the backbone of the U.S. healthcare system.

After the pandemic ravaged hospitals around the country, many nurses are trading in their scrubs and leaving the workforce in record numbers.

The low rates of hiring, difficulty of training, and high rates of turnover have resulted in a nursing shortage. It’s making it harder for hospitals to care for sick residents.

How has the profession evolved into what it is today? How can hospitals better serve their nurses?

