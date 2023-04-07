© 2023 NPR Illinois
Biden administration report on war in Afghanistan points fingers at Trump

Published April 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT

Words like disaster and debacle have been used to describe the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, during which a terrorist attack killed 13 service members and as many as 170 civilians. Shortly after, the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took over.

Now, the Biden administration is out with a new review finding it should have left Afghanistan earlier, but it also blames former President Donald Trump for the withdrawal.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Madiha Afzal, foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

