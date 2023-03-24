How to turn everyday moves (even typing!) into dance

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 2.

Our bodies can do amazing things, even with the most mundane tasks. Choreographer Ryan Heffington encourages us to celebrate the ways the body can move and unlock our inner joy through dance.

About Ryan Heffington

Ryan Heffington is a Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning choreographer. He has worked on everything from film to fashion, commercials to music videos.

When the pandemic started in March 2020, he instantly became a symbol of empowerment and self-expression for hundreds of thousands of people through his free online dance class, SweatFest.

Heffington's choreography work including Sia's "Chandelier," HBO's "Euphoria," Spike Jonze's commercials for Kenzo World perfume and Apple's Homepod, Lin-Manuel Miranda's film "tick, tick... BOOM!"and Netflix's "The OA."

