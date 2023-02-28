© 2023 NPR Illinois
Supreme Court hears arguments on student loans

Published February 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, ahead of arguments over President Biden's student debt relief plan. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, ahead of arguments over President Biden's student debt relief plan. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday on President Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt. The result of the case could impact tens of millions of Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office found the plan would cost $300 billion over a decade.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, national higher education reporter for the Washington Post.

